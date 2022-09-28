The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Cut by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $39,810,571.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,778 shares of company stock worth $87,825,805. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.78.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

