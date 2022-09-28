The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,778 shares of company stock worth $87,825,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.78. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

