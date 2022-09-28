The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 628.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.87 and its 200-day moving average is $298.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

