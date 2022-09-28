The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.3% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.0% in the second quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 233,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. The firm has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

