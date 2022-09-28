The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.94.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TJX stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

