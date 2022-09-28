The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CSFB increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$84.40 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

