The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE:TRV opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

