Theodore J. Klinck Buys 5,000 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
HIW stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Read More
