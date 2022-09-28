Theodore J. Klinck Buys 5,000 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after buying an additional 413,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

