Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001430 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.