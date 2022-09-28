TigerCash Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $351,841.33 and $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.16 or 1.00011794 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

