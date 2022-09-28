Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Up 0.5%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. 105,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,883,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

