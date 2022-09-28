TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.11.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

TMX Group Price Performance

X opened at C$125.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$140.14.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.39 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

