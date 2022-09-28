Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $125.50 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

