TON Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.88 Million (TON)

TON Token (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. TON Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $18,671.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TON Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.11 or 1.00042181 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064399 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,180 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

