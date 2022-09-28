Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wynn Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 25,933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 16,737 call options.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

