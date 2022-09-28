TradeStars (TSX) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $614,436.00 and $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ launch date was April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 70,000,000 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

