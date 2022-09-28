TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.67.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TA opened at C$12.47 on Monday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$11.72 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.63.

About TransAlta

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.