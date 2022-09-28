Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $67.98

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.98, but opened at $70.26. Transcat shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 108 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $518.84 million, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 67.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

