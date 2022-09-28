Travel Care One Day Volume Reaches $19,356.00 (TRAVEL)

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Travel Care has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Travel Care coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Travel Care has a market capitalization of $216,322.68 and approximately $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Travel Care Profile

Travel Care is a coin. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 coins and its circulating supply is 206,001,759 coins. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @TravelCareToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Travel Care

According to CryptoCompare, “Travelvee is a decentralized community of people who choose the best among exclusive offers for the purchase of hotel and tourist services of all levels, made only by them at their request from participants of the Travelvee platform: hotels, resorts, villas, chalets, apartments, cottages, gempling, houses for holidays, motels, hostels. TRAVEL is an Ethereum-based token. The main function of the TRAVEL token is to pay the annual subscription fee for all subscribers Travelvee – which provide accommodation services in hotels, other tourist destinations and services on the Travelvee platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Care directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travel Care should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travel Care using one of the exchanges listed above.

