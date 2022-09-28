TravelCenters of America Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TravelCenters of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TravelCenters of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

TA opened at $54.45 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.85.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $4,372,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 176.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 83,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.