Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,977 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.