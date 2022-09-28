TribeOne (HAKA) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

TribeOne (HAKA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. TribeOne has a market capitalization of $781,053.34 and $136,492.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TribeOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TribeOne has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TribeOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

