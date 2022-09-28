Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,556,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

