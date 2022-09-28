Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $111.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

