Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Black Knight by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,119,000 after acquiring an additional 131,737 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,860,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

