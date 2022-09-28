Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Financial Contrast

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.85% 18.00% 1.61% Triumph Bancorp 23.92% 12.01% 1.63%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.41 $4.07 billion $0.41 7.11 Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 3.16 $112.97 million $4.63 12.33

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 3 1 1 2.60

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $90.20, suggesting a potential upside of 58.00%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil. Banco Bradesco S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cidade de Deus – Companhia Comercial de Participações.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.