TriumphX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,068.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $4.01 million and $121,068.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official website is triumphx.io.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

