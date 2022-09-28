TROY (TROY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.25 Million

TROY (TROY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. TROY has a market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was December 16th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade.

TROY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

