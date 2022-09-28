Troy Wichterman Sells 569 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $12,466.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 116 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,877.96.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

