TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0009 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $28,726.26 and approximately $12,000.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

