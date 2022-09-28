TrueFi Market Capitalization Achieves $28.73 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,553.91 or 0.99912615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079004 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

