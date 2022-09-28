TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $870.97 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $870.97 million and $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.20 or 1.00051190 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006742 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057307 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063521 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079170 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 870,759,308 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars.
