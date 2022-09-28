Trustpad (TPAD) Price Hits $0.0931 on Top Exchanges

Trustpad (TPAD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Trustpad has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Trustpad has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trustpad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004743 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.37 or 0.01630663 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00036553 BTC.

About Trustpad

TPAD is a coin. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 coins. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trustpad

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early-stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority access to promising projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trustpad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

