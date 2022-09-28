TrustSwap Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and $352,525.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

