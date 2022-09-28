Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $70.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock worth $1,087,443 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.