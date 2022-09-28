Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $70.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock worth $1,087,443 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.