Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. 156,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,945,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.04%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after buying an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 846,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

