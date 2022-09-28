Tycoon (TYC) One Day Volume Tops $50.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Tycoon has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $299,069.66 and approximately $50.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Tycoon

Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tycoon is https://reddit.com/r/TycoonTrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

