Typerium (TYPE) Price Tops $0.0003

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Typerium has a market cap of $416,659.02 and approximately $141.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium’s genesis date was April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Typerium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments.The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.