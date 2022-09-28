U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.

SLCA stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $794.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 2.76.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,347,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 969,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 401,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

