UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €121.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($123.47) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €88.15 ($89.95) on Monday. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

