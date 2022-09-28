Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $107.76 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,505.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00586683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00255940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00047574 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004837 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

