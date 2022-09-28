UltrAlpha (UAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,694.00

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. UltrAlpha has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UltrAlpha has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One UltrAlpha coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltrAlpha Coin Profile

UltrAlpha’s genesis date was July 31st, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 158,123,346 coins. UltrAlpha’s official website is ultralpha.io/#/home. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @UAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltrAlpha’s official message board is medium.com/@UAT_official.

Buying and Selling UltrAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Different from the traditional security market bound by trading hours and circuit breakers, digital asset trading runs continuously 24 by 7 across all geographic regions. With global policy development and adoption of digital assets underway, an increasing number of professional investment institutions are looking to enter the digital asset management market. The global operating model of the UltrAlpha service platform aims for serving a broad range of institutions from digital asset trading and management industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltrAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltrAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

