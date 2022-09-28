Umbrella Network Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $660,503.98 and approximately $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012795 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010632 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012745 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

