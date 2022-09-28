Umbria Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,911.00 (UMBR)

Umbria Network (UMBR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. Umbria Network has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $10,911.00 worth of Umbria Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbria Network has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Umbria Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Umbria Network Profile

Umbria Network’s genesis date was April 24th, 2021. Umbria Network’s total supply is 5,529,565 coins. The Reddit community for Umbria Network is https://reddit.com/r/UmbriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umbria Network’s official website is umbria.network. Umbria Network’s official Twitter account is @NetworkUmbria and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umbria Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbria is a decentralised protocol (Defi) on Ethereum that enables the creation of tokenised money markets. These money markets will enable users to accrue interest.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbria Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbria Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbria Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

