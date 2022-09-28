Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($69.39) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($83.67) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $81.28.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

