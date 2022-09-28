UniDex (UNIDX) Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last Week

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniDex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniDex Profile

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

