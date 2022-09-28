UniLayer (LAYER) Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $207,216.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more.The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value.”

