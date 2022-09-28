UniLend (UFT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.97 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 45.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,518.10 or 0.99987797 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079358 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

