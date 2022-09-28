Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,129.23 ($49.89).
Unilever Price Performance
LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,078.50 ($49.28) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,965.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,733.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).
Unilever Increases Dividend
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
See Also
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.