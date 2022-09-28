Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,129.23 ($49.89).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,078.50 ($49.28) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,965.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,733.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.