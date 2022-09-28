Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,280 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,129.23 ($49.89).

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,078.50 ($49.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,965.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,733.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.85. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

